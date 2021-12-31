THE family of a couple found dead in a North Yorkshire house after an incident on December 21 have thanked friends and the local community for their support.
Police attended the address in Regent Crescent, Skipton, and launched a murder investigation.
The news shook the close-knit community of Skipton and many left floral tributes outside the couple's home.
Many people also left messages of condolence on social media.
In a statement given through North Yorkshire Police, the family said: "The family of John and Beverley Taylor (née Bernard), both aged 66, would ask through this devastating time they be allowed their privacy.
"They would like to thank all the friends and the community of Skipton for all their support and messages of comfort. Thank you."
David Michael Taylor, 35, has appeared in court charged with the couple's murder murder and is next due to appear before Leeds Crown Court on January 6.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.