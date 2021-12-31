A WOMAN was seen going in to a river in the early hours of this morning (December 31).

Emergency services were called in at 1.07am to the riverside in North Road in Ripon.

A spokesman for the service said: "Crews responded to reports of a woman entering the water.

"The woman was out of the river on arrival of Ripon crews.

"Crews used crewpower and a stretcher to transport the woman to the ambulance."