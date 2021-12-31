EMERGENCY services were called in after a car crash in the early hours this morning (December 31).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 1.11am after reports of a crash on the A1036 in York.
A service spokesman said: "Crews from York and Huntington responded to reports of a single vehicle road traffic collision where a car had impacted with a hedge.
"On arrival of the fire service crews, both occupants were out of the car.
"Crews used tools to isolate the battery of the vehicle and the individuals were left in the hands of paramedics."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.