HUNDREDS of people have been arrested as part of a police crackdown on major crimes.

Throughout the month of December, Humberside Police say they have arrested 741 people for offences such as fraud, drink and drug driving, domestic abuse, sexual offences and burglary.

As their festive operation, Yuletide, comes to a close, Deputy Chief Constable Paul Anderson said: “Firstly, I don’t underestimate the challenges everyone has faced again this year, in what has been an ever-changing situation, and the uncertainty we once again face heading into a New Year.

“Operation Yuletide is something we run every year, as the festive period sees an increase in demand across the force area, particular within the night-time economy.

“During December, we have arrested 741 people for offences such as fraud, drink and drug driving, domestic abuse, sexual offences and burglary. We often receive a higher volume of reports in December for these crimes, mainly due to larger numbers of people out and about, people having expensive gifts in their homes, and families or ex partners coming back together.

“These types of crimes can affect anyone, particularly our most vulnerable, which is why our approach is to tackle these crimes head on and proactively, aiming to prevent where we can.

“I am pleased to report that the majority of the community has enjoyed the festivities in a safe and responsible way and, more importantly, been able to do so without fear of crime. Notably, New Year’s Eve is always extremely busy for us, and I would continue to urge people to behave responsibly, look out for each other, and importantly, call us if you need us.

“Additional officers, both uniformed and in plain clothes, will continue to patrol key areas throughout the course of this weekend, proactively engaging with party goers and responding to any incidents quickly to keep you safe.

“Although Operation Yuletide is coming to an end, our teams will be entering 2022 with a continued sense of focus for tackling the priority areas to our communities.

“I would like to wish everyone a safe and prosperous New Year and do remember, as your police service, we will be there when you need us.”