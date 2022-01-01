YORK Central MP Rachael Maskell reflects on the end of 2021 - and the year ahead

NEW Years sweep in a sense of optimism and fresh beginnings.

I myself have a new office in York, a new role on the backbenches, and a new focus to my work.

I and my team are here first and foremost to support you. It is what we love to do. Whatever your need, and however the twists and turns of life have brought you to this point, we will pick up the pieces, give you the support needed and work with you to get the right outcome. Our door is open, and we are always happy to help.

I love to hear about the things you care about, the things you want to change. Let’s keep talking, sharing, dreaming and acting together.

York is the most incredible city. The people, so generous, the talent so extensive, the assets so rich. Through 2022, I will focus on releasing the potential in York and setting it on a secure path for the future while tackling some of our biggest challenges.

These include:

Securing the foundations for good jobs for a generation through York being the hub of green collar jobs, across rail and transport, BioYorkshire – York’s Green New Deal – and climate and environmental organisations.

Setting a path for York to develop the houses people need to be built.

As council leaders continue to prevaricate and as they preside over their obsession in building luxury apartments and new airbnbs, families across the city are being pushed further into housing poverty.

Labour will always want housing to benefit those with housing need. Across the country Labour councils are building genuinely affordable and sustainable houses to buy and rent, including new Council houses.

It’s my priority for York too. I will be championing a programme to develop housing to meet local need.

Covid. We need a plan. Government’s disastrous management of Covid has failed to protect people and the economy, and left us with one of the highest infection and mortality rates in the world.

We need a clear and simple strategy to lock down the virus, not people and the economy. There is a good public health path to reach this goal and I will campaign for this.

Talking about public health. I am working to see how we can take a new approach to wellbeing, resilient communities, restore dignity and cutting crime.

Sticking plasters never work. We need a new approach in York to address the underlying causes of challenges and to support people in need.

Cleaning up politics. I believe integrity in politics is essential to restore trust, and people working in the interest of their communities, country and our precious planet.

I will work to build a new kind of politics.

Happy New Year and let’s make York all it can be this year.