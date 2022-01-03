A NEW local partnership board has been set up to lead and co-ordinate prevention and support for people suffering domestic abuse.
The board will include City of York Council, North Yorkshire Police, Vale of York CCG and the Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.
The board’s remit will include a key role in leading domestic abuse services in York, ensuring that they meet the needs of local residents and partner organisations.
The board will also provide new methods to protect the most vulnerable by keeping children and adults safe from harm.
Cllr Carol Runciman, executive member for health and adult social care at City of York Council, said: “I welcome a more holistic approach to helping prevent abuse, supporting those affected and ensuring access to appropriate accommodation.”
Cllr Denise Craghill, executive member for housing and safer neighbourhoods, said the board would build on work already done to help secure safe accommodation for victims and support their needs.
