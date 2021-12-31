A MAJOR power station near York has projected a 'Happy 2022 New Year' message onto one of its 350ft cooling towers.
The message will be visible from 5pm-3am today - New Year’s Eve - and 5pm-midnight on New Year’s Day.
Drax plant director, Bruce Heppenstall, said: “On behalf of Drax, I’d like to wish everyone a healthy, happy new year.
"Drax is already the country’s biggest renewable power generator, and we’re looking forward to an even greener future with our two remaining coal units scheduled to close completely in September 2022 – the end of an era and a major milestone in Drax’s journey to becoming a carbon negative business.”
Drax says it has transformed the power station to become the biggest decarbonisation project in Europe having converted four of its generating units to use sustainable biomass instead of coal.
It now produces 12 per cent of Britain’s renewable electricity - enough for four million homes.
