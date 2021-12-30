UPDATED 9.36PM: The A1(M)has reopened after being closed for more than six hours after a crash.
A MAJOR road is closed after a crash.
The A1(M) Northbound is closed with queueing traffic due to accident between the A63 junction for Selby Fork and the A64 junction for York and Tadcaster.
There's currently congestion to junction 46 for Leeds Colton / Garforth on the north M1.
Part of the M1 is also closed between junctions 47 and 48 to assist, so traffic through Leeds is also affected. Including 20 minute delays on the eastbound A64 York Road. Trapped traffic within the closure is being turned around.
The road closed around 3.15pm.
