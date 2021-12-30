A FIVE-YEAR-OLD boy has been injured after being hit by an e-scooter.

Police say they want to remind people of the rules about e-scooter riding.

Humberside Police have issued a warning to people in East Yorkshire and the wider force area after a child was hit on Monday (December 27).

The boy was struck by an e-scooter which was reportedly being ridden by a man in a pedestrian area in Victoria Street in Grimsby.

Thankfully he is now recovering at home but he sustained injuries to his face and legs and needed hospital treatment.

A spokesman for Safer Roads Humber said:“Whilst you can legally buy an e-scooter, it is against the law to ride your own scooter on the road, cycle lane or pavement.

“If stopped by the police, they could seize the e-scooter and you could get a fine and points on your driving licence."

A police spokesman said: "This young boy was badly shaken and injured and we want to prevent anyone else suffering from similar injuries or worse.

"Parents, if you have bought an e-scooter for your child at Christmas please make sure they remain within the law.

"Be aware that privately owned scooters are restricted for use solely on private land with the permission of the land owner.

"It is illegal to use a privately owned e-scooter on pavements, cycle paths or roads."