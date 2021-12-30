FIREFIGHTERS have been called out to a house fire in a York suburb.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at shortly before 11am today (December 30) to Ratcliffe Street, in Clifton in York.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from York and Acomb responded to a report of smoke coming from a first floor bedroom.
"On arrival crews found a fire in the bedroom caused by a candle which had been left unattended.
"The fire caused damage to a bed, the floor and carpet and also caused smoke damage throughout the property."
