FIREFIGHTERS have been called out to a house fire in a York suburb.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at shortly before 11am today (December 30) to Ratcliffe Street, in Clifton in York.

A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from York and Acomb responded to a report of smoke coming from a first floor bedroom.

"On arrival crews found a fire in the bedroom caused by a candle which had been left unattended.

"The fire caused damage to a bed, the floor and carpet and also caused smoke damage throughout the property."