A GROUND-BREAKING project led by North Yorkshire Police could “radically improve” the service provided to victims of domestic abuse.

And if rolled out nationwide, the project could boost the police response experienced by survivors of abuse, organisers say.

During the last year, North Yorkshire Police, alongside other groups including IDAS (Independent Domestic Abuse Services), has been working on Project Shield, a multi-agency pilot scheme aimed at improving the enforcement of non-molestation orders (NMO).

The orders protect victims by preventing any contact or communication from their abusers.

But the orders rely heavily on the transfer of information between courts and police forces across the UK, so that breaches can be identified and enforced.

North Yorkshire Police said Project Shield developed a searchable register of orders, allowing officers easy access to the relevant details.

A force spokesperson added: “The force’s domestic abuse officers were able to identify potential risk to victims earlier, allowing more time for critical safeguarding measures to be put in place to prevent harm.

“The pilot also delivered real improvements to the frontline, by making essential information about the conditions of an individual’s NMO accessible to police officers, meaning they could take quicker enforcement action when breaches of orders had taken place.”

Sarah Hill, CEO of IDAS, said: “The police in North Yorkshire are now equipped with a searchable register of non-molestation orders and are therefore able to take more proactive measures to protect victims and survivors of domestic abuse.”

She added there should be “no delay” in rolling out these improvements nationally.

North Yorkshire Police Chief Constable Lisa Winward said: “We are incredibly privileged to have been involved in Project Shield and to have had the opportunity to work along such dedicated partners, to better protect victims of domestic abuse.

“The new ways of working identified by Project Shield have enabled us to respond more effectively when victims report breaches of their non-molestation order to us. Vitally, it’s also allowed us to take early and decisive safeguarding action to prevent harm from occurring.

“We deal with victims of domestic abuse every single day and it’s essential that when they call us for help, we deliver an exemplary service to them, to help them feel safer. But ideally, I want us to be in the position to act before that call for service needs to be made.

"By having that vital information about their non-molestation orders at our fingertips, our safeguarding team can take action to prevent harm.

"If someone is harmed, they carry that experience and fear with them forever. We want to be part of the solution that prevents them from ever experiencing that fear and Project Shield will enable us to do just that."

“I’d like to thank our safeguarding team and all the partners involved for their passion, hard work and determination in making Project Shield such a resounding success. It’s so encouraging to share the work of the team with partners and key stakeholders who all have the shared endeavour to prevent future harm and make the system work better for victims of domestic abuse.”

Evie Duarte, North Yorkshire Regional Manager at IDAS, said: “IDAS is proud to be part of the Non- Molestation Order pilot alongside North Yorkshire Police and Edge Hill University and believe that the approach goes some way to holding perpetrators, rather than victims, to account.

"The joined up multi-agency approach with information sharing in real time means that victims who report a breach of an order receive an appropriate and timely response and are not held responsible for having to evidence the order exists.”