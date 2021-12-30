POLICE are appealing on behalf of the coroner to locate family members of a man who died at his home address in a North Yorkshire town.
Roderic Redworth, 61, died at his home in Hinderwell in Scarborough December 24. His death is not being treated as suspicious, North Yorkshire Police said.
No next of kin have yet been identified, although it is believed he had family in Lincoln.
Anyone who believes they are related to Roderic, or can offer contact details, such as an address or phone number, of a relative, is asked to contact Su Gregson, Coroners Officer, on 01609 643168.
