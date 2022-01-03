THE pandemic created a “perfect storm” which has sparked a rise in reports of domestic violence and abuse in North Yorkshire, campaigners have warned.

Yorkshire charity IDAS (Independent Domestic Abuse Services) said the Covid pandemic allowed offenders more opportunity to “control, isolate, or keep close surveillance” on their victim.

The warning comes as new figures revealed that domestic abuse crimes soared in North Yorkshire over the last six years – and thousands were recorded during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly 850,000 such crimes were reported to police across England and Wales last year, and that is merely “the tip of the iceberg”, according to charity Women’s Aid.

Rates for many other crimes dropped during the last year - which saw coronavirus restrictions and national lockdowns - yet domestic abuse rose by six per cent nationally.

Home Office data shows 7,825 offences were recorded by North Yorkshire Police in 2020-21, making up 20 per cent of all offences recorded that year.

That is the equivalent of nine for every 1,000 people in the area, down from 10 the previous year.

The area has seen a 67 per cent rise in domestic abuse offences since 4,675 were logged in 2015-16, when records began.

Evie Duarte, North Yorkshire regional manager at IDAS, said: “We have seen an increase in domestic abuse referrals year on year, but the circumstances associated with the pandemic allowed those perpetrating violence or abuse more opportunity to control, isolate, or keep close surveillance on their victim, providing a perfect storm for an increase in violence and abuse.

“There has also been an increase in crimes being recognised and recorded as being domestic abuse by North Yorkshire Police, which means victims are more likely to be referred to IDAS for support.

“Victims and survivors of domestic abuse and sexual violence are much more likely to stay engaged with a criminal justice process if they are supported by an independent domestic or sexual violence advocate, so it is vital that specialised agencies such as IDAS continue to be funded to provide specialist support.”

The data shows women are disproportionately more likely to experience abuse and they have accounted for more than three-quarters of those killed in domestic homicides since 2018 nationally – two women were killed in North Yorkshire in that time.

The figures suggest most cases of domestic abuse will not see perpetrators charged, with just eight per cent of cases concluded nationally last year resulting in a charge or summons.

Cases handled by North Yorkshire Police were even less likely to end with a suspect before the courts, with six per cent concluding with a charge or summons.

In North Yorkshire, 75 per cent of cases were closed due to problems gathering evidence in 2020-21, with 60 per cent abandoned because the victim did not wish to support the investigation.

Detective Superintendent Allan Harder, North Yorkshire Police’s lead for safeguarding, said: “Even prior to the pandemic, we have seen a year-on-year increase in reports of domestic abuse.

“This can be explained, in part, by more victims having the confidence to seek help and intervention from the police and our partner agencies including the Independent Domestic Abuse Service (IDAS) and Supporting Victims in North Yorkshire.

“Together, we constantly strive to raise awareness about domestic abuse and the professional support that is readily available in our area and this is an ongoing effort.

“We fully respect that some victims are not yet ready to pursue criminal investigations against their abusers, but our important message is that they can still receive every bit of help from the support services.

“All such complaints and related intelligence about suspects will stay on file, so if victims change their mind in the future an investigation can be re-opened or a new one pursued.

“North Yorkshire Police has worked to promote the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme - also known as ‘Clare’s Law’ - which gives anyone a right to ask the police about possible risks posed by their partner or the partner of a family member or a friend. Further, it also affords the police the options to proactively approach potential victims to warn them about the risks posed by their partner and the support available.

“In the last year, we have also delivered bespoke Domestic Abuse Matters training to officers and staff across the force, which has included the reasons why some victims may not want to make a complaint to the police and the barriers for victims."

Det Supt Harder added: “Knowing why victims do not want to report allows North Yorkshire Police to work with our partner agencies, including IDAS, to develop support and encourage further reporting, so that we can investigate offences and support both victims and their families.

“That said, we still believe that domestic abuse remains an under-reported crime and we urge people to come forward."

If you have experienced any form of abuse or violence, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or make a report online at www.northyorkshire.police.uk.

Always dial 999 if you feel threatened or you are in immediate danger.

People who did not wish to contact the police can visit the IDAS website www.idas.org.uk or call its helpline on 03000 110 110.

Supporting Victims in North Yorkshire can also help, either online at www.supportingvictims.org or by calling 0808 168 9293.

Det Supt Harder added: “Always remember, we are all here to help you. You don’t have to suffer in silence.”