PEOPLE from York have been urged to follow in the footsteps of a couple of city teachers and apply for a TV travel challenge show.
The BBC's Race Across The World show is looking for contestants to take part in the next series.
Show producers are looking for teams of two people to apply for the upcoming third series. All applicants must be aged over 18 on the date they make their application for the show.
They will be hoping to win the series, just as former York teachers Tony and Elaine Teasdale did in 2019.
NOW CASTING!🎉— Race Across The World (@RATW_official) December 6, 2021
We’re looking for adventurous duos to take part in our new series of #RaceAcrossTheWorld. 🌎🏃♂️
APPLY NOW – https://t.co/spijkrCzaS pic.twitter.com/P6gIRIF25I
The North Yorkshire couple travelled from Greenwich, London, to Singapore, to triumph in the show's first series.
The former physical education teachers were first to arrive in Singapore and sign their names in an arrivals book at the Marina Bay Sands Hotel, winning £20,000 of prize money.
The second series of the programme proved another hit during the first lockdown in spring 2020.
It included another Yorkshire winner as Emon Choudhury, from Saltaire, near Bradford, claimed the winner's cheque alongside his nephew Jamiul Choudhury.
The deadline to apply for the third series is January 3, 2022. Go to bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/take-part/race-across-the-world-series3 for more information to take part.
