PANTO performances returned to York Theatre Royal today after a week-long postponement due to cast and crew members being forced to self-isolate.

A spokesperson for the venue announced on December 23 that an increasing number of members of the Cinderella company had been isolating, which forced the theatre to cancel performances of its pantomime Cinderella for a week.

The shows, which will run until January 2, returned to the theatre stage today (Thursday, December 30), with performances at both 2.30pm and 7pm.

A theatre spokesperson said: “We’re really happy and excited to be able to welcome audiences back into the theatre for our family pantomime Cinderella.

“A trip to the Theatre Royal pantomime is a big part of Christmas for many York families, so we were very disappointed when forced to cancel performances as increasing numbers of the Cinderella company had to self-isolate.

“Now, we’re back and ready to give audiences a magical theatre experience.”

There are still some cast members self-isolating, including Sarah Leatherbarrow, who plays the fairy in the story. Sarah's understudy, Amy Hammond, a member of the ensemble, was playing the role today instead.

Musical director, Stephen ‘Stretch’ Price, is also still isolating. Instead, Luke Gaul, who plays guitar and bass in the band, took over the role today.

One of CBeebies' most popular personalities, Andy Day, stars in the Cinderella production, which is written by Paul Hendy and directed by Juliet Forster. It relocates the timeless rags-to-riches story to the city of York.

Andy has become widely known as a presenter and for his animal and nature programmes, in which he tackled dinosaurs, investigated baby animals and went on safari.

Andy is joined by two familiar faces from the theatre's Travelling Pantomime of last Christmas - Robin Simpson and Faye Campbell.

Faye, who plays Cinderella, played The Hero in Jack and the Beanstalk and Dick Whittington in York Theatre Royal’s Travelling Pantomime last December. Meanwhile, actor and storyteller Robin Simpson, who plays one of Cinderella's sisters, was Dame Trott in the Travelling Panto.

Comedian and ventriloquist, Max Fulham, plays Buttons in the show, while Benjamin Lafayette features as Prince Charming.

The theatre's former long-serving panto dame, Berwick Kaler, is starring in Dick Turpin Rides Again across the city centre at the Grand Opera House this year.

Earlier this month, the Theatre Royal announced that Peter Pan will be flying in to the venue for Christmas 2022.

"We’re overjoyed to be continuing our pantomime adventure with Peter Pan in 2022. The people of York love their pantomime - and we know that this fabulous production will thrill young audiences - and older ones who refuse to grow up", said Tom Bird, Theatre Royal chief executive.