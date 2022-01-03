A DEVELOPER with other schemes nearby has submitted plans for 21 homes in a village near York.
Dunnington-based Mulgrave Homes, who is currently completing a scheme at Tockwith, wants to build the homes on a 1ha site off Middlewood Close currently used as grassland .
The developer seeks to build 15 market homes and six affordable homes.
If approved, there would be two 2-bed, nine 3-bed and four 4-bed market homes and three 2-bed and three 3-bed affordable homes. There would also be parking for 34 cars.
Consultation for the scheme took place two months ago.
The application to City of York Council said: "The proposals will create a sensitive, locally responsive development; it will be robust, legible and accessible and will contribute positively to the settlement, delivering a safe and attractive environment rooted firmly in its place from the outset; it will create a desirable place that will stand the test of time and that people will be proud of and want to inhabit for many years to come."
The council has yet to determine the application.
