RETAILERS in York city centre have reported quiet post-Christmas sales, as fear of the spread of Omicron has prompted caution from shoppers.

Browns boss Nick Brown said business had been better before Christmas than after. “I think there is more caution around,” he said. “Everybody is making sure that they don’t catch Omicron.”

It hasn’t been a disaster, he stressed - especially since sales in November were better than usual. Worries then that supply chain issues could see stocks run out prompted good sales.

But that is now having a knock-on effect, as some product lines have begun to run out. “A lot of menswear has sold out, and some furniture items.”

Browns has changed its business model to try to cope with the impact of the pandemic, Mr Brown said - partly by reducing staff. “We don’t have the same number of staff any more.” The increase in cashless sales made using ‘tap-it-and-go plastic transactions’ had helped make that possible, he said.

But provided supplies are restocked in January, and above all provided there is some good news on the virus front, he’s reasonably optimistic about the future. “Better news on the virus, regarding it becoming less harmful, I think that’s what a lot of people are waiting for.”

Angela Langton, who runs the Angela Bare shoe shop on Clifford Street, said things had been ‘very, very quiet’ since Christmas.

“I would say we’re probably about 40 per cent down on last year,” she said. There was a combination of reasons for that, she said: caution about Omicron; the fact that people have less money to spend after months of furlough, job losses and rising prices; Brexit and supply issues; the fact that overseas visitors haven’t been able to come. “We’ve had everything thrown at us this year!” she said. “Things have got to get better - because they can’t get any worse.

She has at least been busy online - but even there, people are definitely looking for bargains, she said. “We’ve had to adapt to people’s budgets.”

Evie Jackson, who runs the Doe Bakehouse in church street selling fresh hand-made doughnuts, agreed that business had been quiet post-Christmas.

In fact, she said, it had slumped ever since Prime Minister Boris Johnson made his statement before Christmas advising people not to go out. “He told everybody they were safer indoors - and we noticed a huge drop in business,” she said. “York was heaving before that.”

She, too, has adapted to the reduced footfall - by setting up a delivery service. “We have made a big push on postal,” she said. “If people aren’t going to come out, we will set up a service to come to people’s doors.”

Nicholas Barker, who runs the Dog & Bone vintage shop on Castlegate, said business hadn’t been too bad - but certainly ‘quieter than we would expect at this time of year’.

He said the new Omicron variant did appear to be putting off shoppers. “But hopefully things will pick up around Easter,” he said. “January and February are normally pretty quiet.”