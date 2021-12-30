PEOPLE have been urged to take a lateral flow test before they visit York.
The City of York Council has also urged people, if they can, to wear a face mask in busy and indoor places in the city.
It says the measures are designed to 'keep York safe and open this winter'.
The local authority tweeted: "Take a lateral flow test before you visit, so you know you’re only bringing festive cheer to the city.
"Let’s each do what we can to keep York safe and open this winter. If you can, please remember to wear a face mask in busy and indoor spaces. #TogetherYork"
💗Take a lateral flow test before you visit, so you know you’re only bringing festive cheer to the city.— City of York Council (@CityofYork) December 30, 2021
❄️Let’s each do what we can to keep York safe and open this winter. If you can, please remember to wear a face mask in busy and indoor spaces. #TogetherYork pic.twitter.com/duKI75LwtQ
The move comes as the number of Omicron variant cases rises across the UK.
Daily rapid testing applies to all contacts who are: fully vaccinated adults – people who have had two jabs.
It also includes all children aged five to 18 years and six months, regardless of their vaccination status.
The latest Covid figures, released earlier this week, revealed York has one of the highest infection rates in the country.
Symptom-free Covid testing is available in York.
The council says if residents are unable to book an appointment, they can visit a testing centre.
For more information, email enquiries.publichealth@york.gov.uk or call 01904 551550
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.