NEW Year may have arrived with some unseasonably mild weather so we thought we might remind you of what a winter January used to look like in York.
This photo of York rooftops with a dusting a white show dates from January 1985.
Who remembers that winter?
Well if you do, you might recall headlines about Britain being in the grip of an Arctic blast.
The front page of the Evening Press from January 14 reported how "Cars frozen to a stop in sub-zero Britain" and went on to say that temperatures had plunged to minus 10 centigrade with reports of cars freezing up as they were being driven.
The weather bureau near Malton recorded 3.5 inches of snow that weekend and there were reports of drivers in York being stranded at the side of the road and being assisted by motorists with four-wheel drive vehicles.
Meanwhile, The Press reported how the big freeze claimed another victim - the Admiral Clock outside St Martin's Church in Coney Street which had stopped working as temperatures dipped.
Maxine Gordon
