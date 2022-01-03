Plans have been submitted for seven homes in a village north of York.
Jim Pigott of Pigott's Autoparts on Sheriff Hutton Road seeks to build the homes on a 4963m2 site , which presently contains a car breakers yard.
If approved, the existing buildings on the site would be demolished.
The detached replacements would be three 3-bed and four 4-bed, built one-and-a-half stories high.
There would also be parking for 18 cars.
The planning application to City of York Council says the homes would be "well spaced set around a courtyard with a shared surface with a wide landscape frontage along the access road.
"This will be planted with a mixture of trees, shrubs and herbaceous planting incorporating native and wildlife friendly planting.
"This would provide a strong green character to the streetscape, allowing the countryside to permeate into the space,
creating an attractive space for residents, whilst also softening the appearance of the built form.
"The space would be provided as public realm to ensure that the landscape treatment is retained and maintained, enabling the more natural character of the development to be conserved."
City of York Council has yet to determine the outline application.
