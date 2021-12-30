AN historic York church in need of repair work has been included in a 'national heritage at risk' register.
The Church of St Thomas, Lowther Street, has been included on the Heritage at Risk 2021 list produced by English Heritage.
The Grade II listed church, in the Groves area of the city, is the only location in York that appears on the Heritage at Risk list.
On its online entry, English Heritage rates part of the Victorian church building in poor condition, rated C which stands for slow decay with no solution on the repair work agreed.
The entry on the church outlines then repair work needed. It states: "Victorian church with severe erosion to the stonework of the transept gables and also at low level.
"Recent repairs have been carried out to the west gable and nave walls but further repairs will be needed."
Architect Giles Proctor, who has previously carried out an assessment on the church building on behalf of Historic England, said: "The church is fully used.
"There are some repairs that need to be addressed.
"Slow decay is not the highest level of risk. it is gradual decay over time."
St Thomas Church has been included in the list in previous years, including in 2014 and 2015, and the repair list is updated annually.
