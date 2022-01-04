THE family of a girl suffering from a rare disorder have launched an appeal to raise £100,000 to pay for potentially life-changing surgery in the USA.

Amelie Round, eight, was diagnosed with Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia (HSP), a lifelong progressive disorder estimated to affect between 0.005 and 0.1 per cent of the population, when she was four.

She cannot walk more than a few steps unaided and falls over up to 10 times a day.

HSP affects the message pathways from the brain. Amelie is most affected in the muscles in her lower body, which are tight and weak and considered to be partially paralysed. Her muscles are constantly overworking and tightening which is exhausting for her and causing her pain, say her family.

Amelie, a pupil at Tockwith Church of England Primary Academy, uses a walking frame, sticks, an adapted bike and a specialised buggy for longer distances. Her parents, Jay Round and Rose Moore, of Tockwith near York, say every day is painful for Amelie as she must have physio and wear ankle and foot splints.

Now her parents have launched an online fundraising page to pay for surgery in St Louis, Missouri, USA, pencilled in for the school summer holidays next year. Amelie is not eligible for the surgery in the UK.

Amelie's surgery in the United States, called Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR), is aimed at reducing the tightness in her lower body muscles, allowing them to gain strength. It is hoped this operation may give Amelie a better chance of walking.

The £100,000 appeal will see £60,000 spent on the surgery and the remaining £40,000 will be used to fund accommodation while Amelie's family are in the USA, post rehabilitation physio, and intensive specialist physio for at least 18 months afterwards when she returns to the UK.

Amelie will also need to have ongoing regular physio for the rest of her life. Her family say it is likely Amelie will need to use a wheelchair soon and permanently if her legs cannot get any stronger due to the progressive nature of HSP.

Mr Round says Amelie is an amazing girl, but she struggles to keep up her with four-year-old sister, Saphie.

He said: "It's a big, big operation. It could be life-changing surgery.

"It gives her the chance to walk later in her childhood.

Amelie is an amazing, smiley and friendly girl. She is just really bright and lovely

"She is frustrated at what she is going through on a daily basis. She is more aware of the condition and is frustrated by what she can't do.

"She struggles to keep up with her little sister.

"Amelie is very unsteady and my wife gave up her career to be her carer."

Go to gofundme.com/f/Hope-for-Amelie to donate.