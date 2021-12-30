A JUROR has admitted breaking the law when sitting on a child abuse trial at York Crown Court.
Caroline Elizabeth Mitchell, 53, told other members of the jury details of research she had done on the internet, Leeds Crown Court heard.
All jurors are specifically warned by judges at the start of every trial that they are not to do their own research into the case.
Mitchell, of North Parade, Clifton, pleaded guilty to disclosing information to jurors that was not evidence provided in court.
The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl QC, adjourned sentencing so that probation officers can prepare a report on Mitchell.
He told her: "You know this is a serious matter and it remains a serious matter."
Because of her actions, the trial last March had to stop and the entire jury was discharged on the fourth day.
The case was retried in front of a different jury eight months later.
