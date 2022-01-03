THE founder of a cat rescue centre near Selby is appealing for help so she can keep it going after another difficult year.

Jackie Bower, who runs Black Cat Rescue from her home in North Duffield, said she has worries about the future of the centre after racking up "huge" vet bills.

Jackie sadly lost her husband in December 2020 - and has continued to operate the cat rescue using her own funding.

"Two cats have been hospitalised and their bills alone amounted to around £1,500. Luckily I have managed to raise money towards some of these bills but the rest has been paid from my pension which obviously I can't keep up", said Jackie.

During the two years of the Covid pandemic, Jackie has been unable to do regular fundraisers due to restrictions. But, the cat loving public have been "amazingly generous" to her rescue centre with donations.

"I last ran a food appeal in October 2020 when I was getting desperately low on food. The response was absolutely phenomenal", Jackie added.

The usual steady trickle of food donations during the year has kept the cats fed for the past 14 months. But, supplies are now running low, so Jackie is calling out for donations to support the cats in the centre.

Despite the issues with the pandemic, the Black Cat Rescue has been ticking over, finding homes and helping cats that needed to come into the shelter.

But, the founder said the cats at the centre at the moment are proving "very difficult" to rehome.

Speaking on the cats she is caring for, Jackie said: "Ginge and Luis are nine and six years old and have to go as a pair.

"Lex belonged to a drug addict who is now in prison for attempted murder so poor Lex is very wary.

"Lennox was born in someone's garden two years ago and isn't settling. He's not nasty but very nervous."

Depending on changes to Covid restrictions in the coming months, Jackie has two fundraising events booked for early 2022. Her first is a coffee morning booked for Saturday February 19 at the Hawdon Institute. The following Friday, February 25, Jackie will be holding a cat bingo night with a fish and chip supper at the Masonic Hall in Church Hill.

For all of her hard work, Jackie has recently been nominated for the Petplan and ADCH charity awards in the Volunteer of the Year category. She was also featured in the December issue of 'Your Cat'.

You can sponsor Jackie via PayPal at paypal.me/blackcatrescue21

If you would like to give one of the cats at the centre a new home, contact Jackie through the Black Cat Rescue Facebook page or call her on 07917 852631.