Rafi's Spicebox at 17 Goodramgate, York, run by Kevin Fernandez

Rafi's Spicebox in Goodramgate, York

How long has the business been going?

Rafi's Spicebox has been running for more 30 years (the first shop opened in Sudbury, Suffolk in 1989); the York shop opened in 2004.

What does it sell?

Easy to use Rafi's Curry Packs which are hand-mixed to order and tailored to your tastes. Each spice blend comes complete with instructions for you to take home and cook up an incredible Indian meal for your family and friends.

Tell us why this business is special?

Rafi's has been on a mission to change people's perception of Indian food since 1989. Forget rich, oily dishes and be inspired by fragrant, colourful combinations. We understand that modern life is hectic and busy but we believe in making time for food - even when it has to be quick! Our dedicated team are on hand, from helping you make the difficult decision of which delicious Curry Pack to choose through meal planning, recipe advice and cooking tips.

A fresh Curry Pack being hand blended at Rafi's

How has it adapted during the Covid-19 crisis?

Thankfully we already had an established mail order department based in York which meant we were able to continue serving our loyal customers online and delivering their favourite Curry Packs direct to their door countrywide. Once our shops were able to re-open, the safety of both our team and customers was made our highest priority. We installed perspex screens, made hand sanitiser readily available and requested that all those able, should wear masks.

Has it won any awards?

OFM Awards: Best Independent Retailer 2017 Rafi's Spicebox

What is your favourite story about this business?

Rafi Fernandez wasn't scared of a challenge. If no one knew what to do with her spices, she would inspire them. "She did cooking demos and workshops," says Kevin (her son and director of the business). "She'd teach at the local school, she was always in the local press doing appearances and charity events. She was relentless. It was really about giving people more confidence in the kitchen."

