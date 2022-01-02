YORK has been home to many legends in all sorts of different fields over the years and it is time to honour those who have made the biggest impact.

Here is a look at some of the famous names who have come out of the city.

STEVE MCCLAREN

He is most famous for being England manager between 2006 and 2007. He was appointed after being assistant to previous boss Sven-Goran Eriksson.

Fulford-born McClaren played for the likes of Hull City and Oxford United before becoming a coach.

He was assistant manager at Manchester United when they won the treble in 1999 and has also managed Middlesbrough and Derby County.

WH AUDEN

The world famous poet was born at 54 Bootham on February 21, 1907.

He later moved to the USA, where his poetry continued to receive acclaim.

Among Auden's most famous works is Funeral Blues, which found international fame when it was read out in the 1994 film Four Weddings And A Funeral, starring Hugh Grant.

He died, aged 66, in 1973.

ROWNTREE FAMILY

The family behind many famous sweet treats.

Henry Rowntree set up business in 1962 and seven years later was joined by brother Joseph. Their first product was Fruit Pastilles in 1881.

Joseph set up one of the first-ever occupational pension schemes for employees at his chocolate factory, and provided workers with a library, free education, a social welfare officer, a doctor and a dentist.

Rowntree developed popular sweets and chocolate bars including Kit Kat, Aero and Smarties.

JANET MCTEER

The Oscar-nominated actor grew up in York and said the city inspired her to go into acting.

The former Queen Anne School student off Bootham, said working as a waitress at the Theatre Royal and designing costumes for the Mystery Plays influenced her ambition to become an actor.

She won a Golden Globe Award and was nominated for the Oscar for Best Actress for her role as Mary Jo Walker in the 1999 film Tumbleweeds, and was nominated for Best Supporting Actress prize for her role as Hubert Page in the 2011 film Albert Nobbs.

MARK ADDY

The Tang Hall-born actor is famous for a host of roles on TV and films.

Addy began his career on stage at York Theatre Royal.

He played Robert Baratheon in Game Of Thrones and was made Doctor of Letters by the York St John University in 2015.

He was nominated for a BAFTA for best actor in a supporting role for his film debut as Dave Horsefall in the 1997 smash hit, The Full Monty.

SHED SEVEN

One of the biggest bands of the Britpop era of the 1990s, they were formed in York in 1990.

The Indie group, led by singer Rick Witter, had 15 Top 40 singles and four Top 20 albums in the UK during their peak of 1994 to 1999.