TINY Rosie Hanson was so determined to be a Christmas baby that she arrived more than two weeks early.
Rosie - full name Rosie Juliette Audrey Hanson - was born at York Hospital at 7.56pm on Christmas Day, weighing 7lb 3oz - and more than two weeks before she was due.
"She was the best Christmas present ever!" said proud mum Hayley Thompson.
Rosie was presented with a special Christmas outfit by staff at the hospital to mark the occasion.
"The gift photo is what the hospital give every baby born on Christmas Day - hand made by my midwife Sue Cowley, which is so lovely," Hayley said.
"All of the midwives and doctors were absolutely amazing throughout!"
Rosie is now back at home in Acomb, where she is getting to know her three big brothers Jacob, Isaac and Charlie.
