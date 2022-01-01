YORK'S universities have attracted a host of famous faces to study in the city over the years.

Here is a look at some of York's most famous university graduates.

HARRY ENFIELD

The comedian, known for his shows including Harry Enfield and Chums, graduated from the University of York.

He began studying politics there in 1979 when he left Sussex.

During his three years in York he discovered Marxism and met the man who gave him his first comedy break at the Edinburgh Fringe.

He went on to become one of the country's best known comedians after teaming up with Paul Whitehouse to star together in a host of BBC comedy shows in the 1980s and '90s in particular.

Enfield returned to York in 2016 as part of Vauxhall Astra's Great British Legends series, which profiled the country's best-loved personalities in comedy, sport and entertainment.

SCARLETT MOFFATT

The Gogglebox star-turned-TV presenter attended York St John University, where she studied sport.

She went on to be crowned the 2016 series winner of ITV's 'I'm a Celebrity....Get Me Out Of Here!'

She has since presented TV shows including Streetmate and was a co-host on Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.

GREG DYKE

The former director general of the BBC, between 2000 and 2004, attended the University of York as a student in the 1970s where he gained a degree in politics.

He has maintained links with the institution over the years.

Mr Dyke was installed as Chancellor of the University in 2004.

He was also awarded the honorary degree of Doctor of the University in 1999 for his contribution to industry and to public services.

CHRISTINE HAMILTON

The media personality and author attended the University of York, where she studied sociology.

Mrs Hamilton, a former Goodricke College resident, made her first appearance at the university since she left in 1970 for a special event in July 2002.

ZOE LYONS

The comedian studied at the University of York, where she graduated with a degree in psychology in 1992.

She has been a regular on the stand-up comedy and TV panel show circuit.

She often appears on shows including Have I Got News For You and Mock the Week.

HARRIET HARMAN

The Labour MP graduated from the University of York in 1972 aged 21, with a 2:1 in politics.

She went on to forge a long-standing career in Parliament. In December 2021 she announced she will not run for her Camberwell and Peckham seat in the next general election.

Known as the 'Mother of the House', she is Britain’s longest-serving female MP, having first joined the Commons as MP for the South London seat in 1982.

Ms Harman served as acting Labour leader in 2015 and deputy Labour leader from 2007 to 2015, and has held numerous cabinet and shadow cabinet roles.