COUNCIL leader Keith Aspden has hailed the ‘very best qualities of our city’ in a New Year message to the people of York.

Cllr Aspden said the last 12 months had been ‘challenging’ for many.

But the people of York had pulled together, he said.

“From the very beginning of the Covid crisis, our communities have come together, neighbours have helped each other and businesses adapted to keep their customers, staff and residents safe,” he said. “As council leader, I have been enormously proud of the way we have responded.”

Cllr Aspden praised the efforts of health staff and volunteers in getting the city’s people vaccinated.

“The vaccination booster programme continues to gather momentum,” he said.

“It’s been a year since the first jabs were delivered in the city. There is no doubt that the success of the vaccination programme is down to the hard work and dedication of the health care teams and volunteers. The huge effort of NHS staff and volunteers over the last year has been exceptional and I would like to thank every single person involved.”

The council had also played its part in helping the city cope with the pandemic, he said - not least by rapidly processing the various government Covid support grants for businesses.

City of York Council had been one of the fastest paying councils in the UK, he said. “At the same time, our staff have supported schools, businesses, communities and local organisations, whether that be adapting to national guidance or providing crucial social care to the most vulnerable in the city. Beyond the pandemic, we have also responded to serious flooding, most notably Storm Christoph.”

Despite the pandemic, there had been real achievements in York in 2021, he added - and there was ‘a good deal to be positive about’ as we head into 2022.

“After decades of discussion, work to deliver York Central is happening on site. The restoration of the city’s historic Guildhall will conclude next year, with the University of York having agreed to manage the new business space.

“The Local Plan, one of the most significant strategic documents for the future of the city, is at its most progressed stage in its history.

“Work to deliver a new railway station at Haxby is making good progress (and) the York Station scheme has taken a step forward.

“Our new York Community Woodland has had the first trees planted, plans to improve the York Outer Ring Road have been agreed (and) 2021 saw both York City Knights and York City Football Club play their first games in the new LNER Community Stadium.

“Looking forward to the New Year, our ambition remains to improve life for all York residents, from giving children a better start, to making sure the right care is there for older residents. I look forward to working with our communities in 2022.”