A COWBOY builder who used a national lockdown to con a couple out of £11,500 has been jailed.

Thomas Robert Howell's work was so bad the householders had to pay other contractors to demolish it and redo it, said Andrea Parnham, prosecuting.

When their home improvements had to stop with the March 2020 lockdown he claimed to the couple their money was "safe" in the bank.

But he had taken it out of his account as soon as they had paid it in.

In all, the Tadcaster couple had had to take out loans because of what Howell had done, she said.

"You assured them you had knowledge, experience and competence to do (the work)," Judge Simon Hickey told Howell. "In fact you didn't have any of those attributes at all."

Howell, 35, formerly of Ceres Road, Wetherby, pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation and unfair trading.

He was jailed for 10 months and ordered to pay £4,500 compensation to the couple for their conservatory.

York Crown Court heard the couple have got a £11,500 county court judgement against Howell to get their deposit back and a £2,000 county court judgement against him over his poor workmanship, neither of which he has paid.

For Howell, Steve Munro said he thought he had had the expertise but hadn't.

He had had bills to pay as a result of the lockdown.

"He is more than willing to pay the money back," said the defence solicitor. "He is extremely sorry for what he has done."

Ms Parnham, for North Yorkshire trading standards, said the couple had employed Howell to do work on their driveway and porch, landscaping work and a conservatory.

By early March 2020, the porch was finished and Howell had started on the conservatory, though the couple had concerns about the standard of his workmanship.

On March 6 and March 17, the couple, at Howell's request, paid £11,500 into Howell's account for materials and his work.

Then the first national lockdown on March 23 stopped all building work and the couple asked for their money back until building could resume.

But Howell refused to give it back.

A structural engineer told the couple Howell's work on the conservatory was so bad it had to be redone.

Howell was declared bankrupt in October 2020 and became a discharged bankrupt in October 2021.

County Councillor Derek Bastiman, portfolio holder for trading standards, said: “We know that the pandemic created very difficult trading conditions for small businesses, but it is simply not acceptable for a trader to retain £11,500 when he made no effort to complete the work he had been paid to do, and then lied to the householders about the whereabouts of their money."