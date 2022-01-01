A YOUNG man who subjected a girl to a two-hour beating and smirked at her injuries has been jailed.

Ross Samuel Ingram, 19, twice throttled the victim and she struggled to breathe, said Muneeb Akram, prosecuting at York Crown Court.

At one point he dragged her by her hair hurting her so much she was crying with the pain.

"He punched me all over the head, arms and body," she later told police.

He laughed at her when she said "look at the state of my face", the barrister said.

Quoting from the record of Ingram's police interview, Mr Akram said: "When showed photos of the injuries, he smirked more than once and wouldn't explain to the interviewing officer why he was smirking."

After Ingram had finished, the girl's throat was so sore she could only swallow with the help of painkillers and she had bruises and injuries over much of her body, including a black eye, said the barrister.

Ingram, of Church Square, Whitby, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm and criminal damage was sent to prison for 20 months.

Mr Akram said Ingram had invited the girl to his flat in March and both of them were drinking.

Ingram was also taking Valium and she became concerned.

When she tried to stop him taking a fifth tablet of the prescription only tranquilizer, he grabbed her and despite her attempts to get away from him, throttled her as she lay in the sofa with him on top of her.

For a time he left her alone, but when she went to have a cigarette, he started again, dragging her by the hair onto his bed.

There he again throttled her.

"It was loads worse than the last time, I struggled to breathe," she later told police.

Mr Akram said the woman asked Ingram if she could get up to get a tissue and he refused. He punched her and scratched her and told her to stop crying.

He punched her so hard in the stomach, she was winded, and he pulled out some of her hair.

"It went on for two hours or so," said the barrister.

When the assault finally ended, the girl was able to get to her phone and ring her mother, who came and took her away from the flat.

During the attack, Ingram damaged a necklace round her neck that her mother had bought for her.

For him, Charlotte Noddings said he was immature and wanted to rehabilitate himself and stop offending. He was starting to change.

He was a hard-working builder who could lose his accommodation if he was jailed.

The court heard Ingram had been cautioned for beating up his stepbrother following a domestic argument but had no previous convictions.