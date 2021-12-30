MORE than 109,000 people have received their Covid booster vaccine in York, according to latest figures.
The City of York Council has published the current number of residents who have had the first and second doses of the Covid vaccines, the number of 12 to 15-year-olds who have had their jabs and the number of people who have had the third, or booster, vaccines in the city.
A total of 157,118 people have had the first doses of the Covid vaccine, which works out at 88.1 per cent of the population.
The number of people in York who have had the second dose of the Covid vaccine is 149,904, which works out at 84.1 per cent of the population.
A total of 4,887 children in York aged 12 to 15 have had their Covid vaccine, which equates to 58.3 per cent of the population for this age range.
The number of Covid booster vaccines given in York now stands at 109,104, the council added, following a national vaccine drive over concerns over the Omicron variant.
The figures published by the local authority on social media, as part of its latest data tracker report, show the latest vaccine rates in York as at Tuesday, December 28, 2021.
