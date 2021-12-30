The NHS is setting up new Nightingale Hubs at hospitals across the country as part of preparations for a potential wave of Omicron admissions.
Temporary structures capable of housing around 100 patients will be erected in the grounds of eight hospitals across the country, with work starting as early as this week.
The Nightingale hub for the North East and Yorkshire region will be opened in Leeds at the St James' Hospital site, the NHS has confirmed.
NHS national medical director, Professor Stephen Powis, said: "Given the high level of Covid-19 infections and increasing hospital admissions, the NHS is now on a war footing.
"We hoped never to have to use the original Nightingales and I hope we never to have to use these new hubs.
"Staff across the health service are working around the clock to provide the best possible care to patients and rollout the NHS Covid vaccination programme."
The hubs will improve NHS resilience if the number of Covid-19 infections leads to a surge in admissions and overpowers existing capacity.
Placing the new Nightingale facilities in hospital grounds will also make it easier to flex staff and equipment if there is a surge in admissions, providing access to diagnostics and emergency care.
