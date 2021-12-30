York is one of the most beautiful cities to visit in the UK with history, independent shops and family fun on every street corner.

Tripadvisor has hundreds of recommendations from tourists, gig and pantomime goers and wedding guests.

York has become a travel hotspot for Harry Potter fans in recent years while it was also named as one of the UK's trendiest destinations in 2021.

From museums and restaurants to walks in nature, there's lots to enjoy and explore in York - whether you've lived in York for some time or just like to visit.

These are the best hotels in York, according to Tripadvisor reviews.

This is an ideal guide for family and friends visiting York or those searching for a romantic or relaxing trip away from normality.

1. The Grand, York

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

Location: Station Rise, York, YO1 6GD

This AA five-star rated hotel is found in one of York's most iconic Edwardian buildings and former North Eastern Railway headquarters.

Built in 1906 as a ‘Palace of Business', it is now home to a luxury hotel which underwent a £15 million refurbishment in 2017.

Outside The Grand York. Photo via management/Tripadvisor.

With 207 bedrooms, guests can visit this central York hotel's spa, restaurant and cocktail bar - as well as use meeting and event spaces.

One happy reviewer said: "Christmas at The Grand, have been going for many years and the service and location are second to none. Despite being very busy, and staff shortages they still came up with the goods. Staff are great from your welcome to departure. Expensive but the little touches make up for it."

Another said: "The food was excellent , with lots of choice and hot when it was served. All in all, a great experience and we hope to return to The Grand in the future."

2. Hotel Indigo York, IHG hotel

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

Location: 88-96 Walmgate, York, YO1 9TL

In a perfect location for foodies, Hotel Indigo is found on Walmgate and close to the main restaurants, market and tourist attractions.

Photo of Hotel Indigo York, an IHG hotel via management/Tripadvisor.

There's more than 1,500 'excellent' rated reviews for this hotel with customers describing it as "quirky" and "very clean".

One customer said: "We have visited York for 25 years at Christmas and have stayed in most of the good city centre hotels over the years. This in our view was the best for the overall experience."

3. Malmaison York

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

Location: 2 Rougier Street, York, YO90 1UU

One of York's newest city centre hotels, Malmaison not only has stunning views from hotel rooms but a roof-top restaurant and cocktail bar, Sora.

Small plates with an Asian influence at Malmaison. Photo via Malmaison.

When visiting Sora you can tuck into restaurant specialities like Asian tapas dishes and admire the Nestle buildings, railway station and miles of green open land.

One customer, who reviewed their hotel stay via Tripadvisor, said: "Rooms are spacious and well designed. Check in was quick and the staff very friendly. The hotel decor is very boutique and laid out well.

"Room was spacious with a huge walk in bathroom. Top marks for this."

4. Staycity Aparthotels York Barbican Centre

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

Location: Paragon Street, York, YO10 4NT

This 220-room aparthotel is found near the city’s popular music venue, the York Barbican - ideal for visitors attending gigs.

Photo via Tripadvisor - Staycity Aparthotels York Barbican Centre

Guests will find fully equipped kitchens or kitchenettes, living, dining and work spaces, flatscreen TVs, WiFi, fresh towels and bed linen as well as on-site guest laundry, cleaning and a 24-hour reception.

More than 2,000 people rated their stay as 'excellent' with reviews praising the hotel's "comfortable beds and roomy lounge facilities".

5. Hampton by Hilton York

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

Location: Toft Green, York, YO1 6JT

Hampton by Hilton York, photo via Tripadvisor.

Guests can enjoy a "great value" stay at the Hampton, according to Tripadvisor reviews.

Just a five minute walk away from York railway station, guests also receive free high-speed internet access and an inclusive hot breakfast.

One review reads: "Great hotel in a great location. 5 min walk into the town centre. Parking is at an NCP car park 2 mins away. The hotel gives you a discount for parking there. Staff were amazing fair play. Had breakfast at the hotel twice and couldn't fault it either time."