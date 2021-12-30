THE York branch of a care company has been "highly commended" for a national award for the home care it provides in the area.
The Great Care Company has once again solidified its place as an award-winning home care provider after winning an award at the Great British Care Awards and being highly commended for another three.
The company's York branch was commended for the Home Care Team Award in the Yorkshire and Humber region.
Speaking on the success of the York branch, James Fry, managing director of The Great Care Company, said: "Our York branch are already care award winners in Yorkshire - and it’s nice to see them commended once again. They constantly go the extra-mile for their clients with wonderful acts such as gifting them with a tablet that helps with communication and offering free support to those who need that little extra help.
"What makes these awards so special is the fact that our amazing team have never strived to achieve them. Everything we do is done out of passion.”
Meanwhile, Angela Gregory, registered manager of York, said: "All the staff were so proud to receive this recognition for all their hard work. We truly have a special team."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.