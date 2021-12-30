PLANS to demolish a former library in York have been submitted.
A proposal to bulldoze the former Tang Hall Library building has been handed to the City of York Council.
The site is located in Fifth Avenue and opposite Tang Hall Clinic.
The demolition work at the 0.422-acre site is required to make way for the construction of self-build properties on the site.
The building is mostly single storey, but partly two-storey.
A site notice has also been produced a site notice for the application to demolish the building.
If approved by the local authority, the demolition work will start in March 2022.
The planning document also states the expected date of completion of the demolition works is March 2023.
Details of the application for demolition of the building were published on the City of York Council website on December 17, 2021.
The original library was replaced by Tang Hall Explore Library in June 2018, on the old Burnholme College site in Mossdale Avenue.
The new site also includes a cafe and holds a number of reading clubs for children and craft and Lego clubs.
Plans for the new Tang Hall Library, at the old Burnholme Community College, were first revealed in September 2016.
