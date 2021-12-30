A POPULAR live music fundraiser which gets York rocking has been pushed back for the second time to later next year due to the current Covid situation.
Every year the York Rocks Against Cancer event brings together local musicians and celebrities who volunteer their time and energy to raise vital funds for the cancer charity.
The event was due to return to York Barbican in the city on January 8 next year - but organisers have chosen to move the gig to July 23 as Covid continues to spread across the country at an increased rate.
Over the last five events, Ian Surgenor, of YAC Promotion, has raised nearly £70,000 to date for York Against Cancer.
The cast of ITV’s Emmerdale will return next year as rock and pop covers band, Main Street, and popular York band, Skylights, will headline.
All tickets purchased remain valid for the new date in July.
