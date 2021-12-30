SOME of the country's top stand-ups will showcase their talent at a comedy night in York.
The All Gold Comedy Club, for people aged 18 and over only, will see a number of stars take to the stage at Impossible Wonderbar, St Helen's Square, on Thursday, February 3, 2022, between 8pm and 10.30pm.
The event's MC will be Jonathan Mayor, who has toured with Sarah Millican and even acted as her warm-up act during some of her TV appearances.
Other acts on the bill in York include former Big Breakfast host Paul Tonkinson. The former double-winning Time Out comedian of the year has appeared on a host of TV shows including Comedy Central's The Comedy Store and Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow. He was also a contestant on Channel 4's Celebrity Come Dine With Me.
The York show's line-up is completed by a pair of relatively new acts.
Tadiwa Mahlunge is billed as one of the country's top new comedy acts and recently appeared on BBC Two's Funny Festival Live.
Tegan Marlow, another new act on the circuit, completes the night's line-up.
Tickets are priced £12.50 each and £8 for All Gold students.
Go to jokepit.com/comedy-in/york/all-gold-comedy-club/6041 for more information and to buy tickets.
