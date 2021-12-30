UPDATED: The crash has now been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.
THERE are reports coming in of an accident in a North Yorkshire village.
There's been a crash on the B6164 Knaresborough Road in North Deighton this morning (December 30).
The crash is around Ox Close Lane.
