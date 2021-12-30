TRAIN passengers in York are being warned to expect disruption to travel on New Year's Eve.
A strike by railway workers is set to go ahead on New Year’s Eve, union leaders have confirmed.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) on Cross Country Trains will walk out for 24 hours.
The dispute on Cross Country involves train managers and senior conductors in a row over the role of guards.
RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said: “The disruption to services from the New Year’s Eve strike action is wholly down to these greedy private companies on our railways seeking to squeeze out every penny they can by hammering down on safety, jobs and workplace dignity.
“Our members at Cross Country are standing up for all rail workers as we expect a torrent of attacks on jobs, pay, safety, pensions and working conditions in 2022. We are ready for a New Year of campaigning and action on all fronts.”
Cross Country said it expected disruption to its services, adding it would only be able to run a “very limited” timetable.
A statement said: “We are advising customers to alter their plans where possible and to avoid travel on December 31.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.