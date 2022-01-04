THE snow a few weeks ago was a gift to Camera Club members who were out in force taking some wonderful photos.
Aptly, our monthly competition theme was #winter - so the snow was more than welcome!
Once again, the standard has been extraordinarily high and this has been one of the most difficult competition themes to judge.
Here are our six finalists:
Rowntree Park by Barney Sharratt,
Hazy shade of winter on Skipwith Common by Lana Huntley,
A Christmas robin by Sue Gabbatiss,
Winter on the farm by Jess Clark,
Winter - Boxing Day in the Yorkshire Dales by Paul Lyons,
Winter at Sheriff Hutton Castle by Philip Chalk.
This month's winner is Yuk Lai Pang's Winter in York. We loved the composition of this shot - giving an unusual view of the Minster, which is a feat in itself.
So congratulations to our winner and finalists and all the other members who took part.
Ready for another challenge? The theme for January is #FavouriteThings.
