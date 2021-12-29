UPDATED: The fallen tree has been removed and the road reopened.
A FALLEN tree has partly blocked a road.
North Yorkshire Police are warning drivers to take care as there's travel disruption in the Ripon area due to strong winds tonight.
A police spokesman said: "We've been made aware that Kirkby Road in Ripon is blocked due to a fallen tree. We've also had a report of a large tree down on Lark Lane.
"Please take extra care if travelling this afternoon."
