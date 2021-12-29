SIX fire engines are being used to help tackle a large blaze.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said they were called in shortly before 3pm to Hardisty Hill in Blubberhouses.

Speaking not long after 5pm a spokesman for the service said: "Crews responded to a barn containing straw and hay on fire.

"On arrival further support was requested and six appliances are currently in attendance.

"Crews fighting fire using main jets and ground monitor."