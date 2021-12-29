A sex offender tried to evade police monitoring after he moved to York from the north-east, the city's crown court heard.

Samuel Elliott, 29, was given a suspended prison sentence at Newcastle Crown Court in 2018 after it heard how he had sexually groomed and tried to meet someone he thought was 12 years old.

He now lives in Dringhouses.

Muneed Akraam, prosecuting, said when a police officer went to Elliott's York address to carry out checks on his activities, he tried to hide a phone from them.

He is subject to a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) compelling him to tell police about every item he has which is capable of accessing the internet.

His solicitor advocate Kevin Blount said Elliott had been embarrassed to show the phone to the officer because he wanted to use it to access a dating website.

Elliott, of Eason Road, Dringhouses, pleaded guilty to breaching a SHPO.

He was remanded in custody after his arrest on December 7.

"You have had Christmas in prison," the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, told him. "Well, you deserve it. Court orders are there to be followed. You now know what happens when you breach court orders."

He passed an eight-month prison sentence but suspended for two years on condition Elliott does 180 hours' unpaid work and 30 days' rehabilitative activities.

He also tightened the SHPO so that Elliott now has to tell police within 48 hours every time he buys or gets an internet device. Previously he could wait until police carried out one of their routine monitoring visits.

Mr Akraam said a vigilante group had set up a fake online profile of a 12-year-old girl in 2017.

Elliott had sent sexual messages to the "girl" and set up a meeting at a Newcastle Metro station near his then home.

But when he went to the station vigilantes confronted him and told police.

During the police visit on December 7, he showed the police a phone and got a laptop from where it had been stored during the move.

But when the officer checked the defendant's Google account, he saw it was linked to a device which Elliott had not shown him.

Elliott claimed to know nothing about the device, despite repeated questions about it from the officer.

Eventually, Elliott admitted he had the device, which was a second phone, in his bedroom, and gave it to police.

Mr Blount said Elliott had been rebuilding his life after the 2018 conviction. He had got a job and had wanted to build up his social life.

"He very much regrets his extremely foolish decision to obtain a phone and not declare it to police," he said.