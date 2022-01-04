HAPPY new year - or should that be nappy new year!

A big warm hello to some of York's newest citizens - time to meet the city's new arrivals.

Jude Fox Jackson

Hey Jude!

Baby's date of birth?

03.05.2021

Baby's weight?

7lb 12oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Claire Knott & Guy Jackson

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Holgate, York

Anything unusual about the birth?

We were induced at 39 weeks and Jude arrived on day four of us being in hospital! It was a long labour but we couldn't be happier with our beautiful boy, he is a real dream come true!

Tommy De Sadeleer

Tommy was born ten weeks early

Baby's date of birth?

17/06/2021

Baby's weight?

3lb 8oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Chloe Simpson & Cymon De Sadeleer

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Sherburn in Elmet

Anything unusual about the birth?

Tommy was born at 30 weeks so ten weeks premature and has had to spend four weeks at York hospital on SCBU. He's been a little fighter since the moment he was born proving to his nurses that he doesn't need oxygen and doesn't need to be on a monitor but he's finally home at 35 weeks.

James John Westerman

Meet little JJ

Baby's date of birth?

26/11/21

Baby's weight?

8lbs 4oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Aimee Thornton, Leyton Westerman

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Acomb, York

Anything unusual about the birth?

We had been waiting what felt like months for the day to come around for our planned C-section. On the day, we arrived at York Hospital at 7.30am along with two other couples. After waiting until 1pm we were becoming anxious that we may be sent home as all planned sections usually take place in the morning. We were eventually told that the consultant that planned to do our section had ran out of time but they had found another doctor to come and do it. As our son was delivered the midwives asked our guesses on weight Leyton guessed 8 and half pounds I guessed 8lbs 4 and our little boy JJ was born at exactly 8lbs 4oz at 14:05pm. He was well worth our wait.

Elliott George Ridsdel

Baby Elliott

Baby's date of birth?

08/10/21

Baby's weight?

7.5

Where was the baby born?

York

Full name of parent(s)?

Jessica Ridsdel and Adam Nelson

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

York

Anything unusual about the birth?

After a horror birth last time which ended in mum and baby having sepsis and being on the ICU we were unsure if we would have anymore but we're so happy we did as he has made our family complete.

Otis Rudy Michael Fryar

Otis - born after a 30-minute labour!

Baby's date of birth?

10/11/2021

Baby's weight?

8 lbs 3 oz

Where was the baby born?

York

Full name of parent(s)?

Kayleigh Cudine and Josh Fryar

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Clifton, York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Recorded 30 minutes labour, and Otis was born with the cord wrapped around his neck twice!

