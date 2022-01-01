YORK'S very own 'Big Chip Man' has reflected on his time since finding the seven-inch product - as he is pleased with the way it has made people smile during difficult times.

Oliver Dale, from the Huntington area of the city, became a local celebrity last year after finding a large chip while making his tea. At the time, Oliver said he was "amazed" to find it - and decided to share his story to offer some "light-hearted" humour during the difficult times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Dale said: "It got people talking and that can only be a good thing in the current world we’re living in. What’s made me smile the most is that kids have started to get involved and it’s making them forget about what they are going through.

"I’d always encourage people to do something different, especially something they wouldn’t normally do before we had lockdown."

Oliver said that he has received a lot of "lovely messages" from people explaining to him that his big chip has helped them smile and cheered them up after struggling during certain times in the pandemic.

After hitting the headlines with his big chip, Oliver decided to use his time to hep support the York Hospital Charity through the tough times of the pandemic.

Earlier this year, Oliver set up his ‘March Motivator’ - which aimed to encourage people to carry out at least one motivational activity every day during March.

As well as his fundraisers, which included running 100km over 10 days, Oliver has used any funding he gained from the original story, which made national headlines, to support the charity.

So far, he has raised over £2,200 for the York Teaching Hospitals Charity - which a spokesperson said is "brilliant".

The charity has used the funding to purchase equipment for the Covid ward, as well as items to kit out a staff marquee used on break times - such as a fridge freezer.

Oliver is also now running a competition on Twitter for any single parents with kids who are struggling financially, mentally or physically. To enter, tweet him and he will be picking someone at random and buying them a takeaway of their choice to "brighten up their Friday night."

Next year, the city's 'Big Chip Man' is hoping to continue his fundraising.

He said: "I’ve not ruled anything out. But, whatever I do, 100 per cent of any money raised will be donated to charity. I’m not doing this for anything other than helping other people in need.

"I’m hoping I get lots of offers next year and I already have a few things lined up, so if you like chips then watch this space."