A SUPERMARKET chain which operates in the UK is has announced plans to recruit over 100 additional suppliers in 2022 - including in North Yorkshire.
Whether it’s a brand new business or a well-established one, Aldi is on the lookout for suppliers across a range of product categories, including food, drink and special-buys.
This uplift in suppliers forms part of the supermarket’s commitment to increase the number of products it sources from the UK and buy British wherever possible.
Giles Hurley, chief executive officer at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to expand as a business, our supply chain needs to grow with us. That’s why we’re now on the lookout for more British suppliers to add to our current partnerships, helping to create even more jobs as well as new opportunities for these businesses."
The supermarket spent a total of £9 billion with UK companies last year - as it opens at least one new store a week, increasing the number of opportunities for suppliers to provide products for its seasonal product ranges and special-buys, as well as permanent listings.
Suppliers based in North Yorkshire interested in working with Aldi can visit the supermarket's website to find out more information.
