A MOTORIST who followed a woman and attacked her car during the morning rush hour has been given a community order.

Melanie Ibbotson, prosecuting, said Andy Waby banged on the woman's car bonnet, pulled on her door and vandalised her wing mirror during the incident in Haxby.

He had started following her when he saw her early on May 26.

"She was absolutely terrified for her own safety," said the prosecutor. "She was crying, she was upset."

A member of the public saw him being abusive towards her.

Waby, 41, of Market Place, Richmond in Swaledale, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and a public order offence.

He was given a two-year community order with a 30-day rehabilitative programme and do 20 days' rehabilitative activities. He was also ordered to pay a £95 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

York magistrates declined a request by the prosecution to make a restraining order to protect the woman after Waby claimed through his solicitor Craig Robertson that she had been texting him during the hearing and showed them a text from his phone.

Ms Ibbotson said Waby and the woman had been in a relationship for some years until they broke up last year.

On May 26, she saw Waby's car as she drove towards Haxby and he flashed his lights. Then he followed her.

When she stopped in Haxby shortly after 7.20am, he got out of his car and exchanged words with her.

As she walked away, he called out: "I was with her last night."

As she turned into Eastfield Avenue, Waby's car overtook her passing so close to her she had to pull in to the left to avoid a collision, said Ms Ibbotson.

Waby stopped his car in front of her and he got out. She tried to pull out and he started banging on her bonnet and pulled on her car door.

After damaging her wing mirror, he got back into his car and drove off.

It cost £300 to repair the wing mirror.

Mr Robertson said Waby is currently subject to a non-molestation order made by the Family Court to protect the woman. It expires next June.

He alleged the woman was contacting the defendant, and had contacted one of his friends to ask why he was not replying.

Under the terms of the order, Waby is not allowed to contact the woman, he said.

He asked for the woman to be told that although it is not illegal for her to contact Waby, she should not do so.

He said that the Family Court could extend its order if it wanted to protect the woman.

Waby worked in the building industry.