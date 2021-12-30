A YORK-BASED train firm has launched a new campaign called ‘Be Kind’ to tackle anti-social behaviour experienced by railway workers.
The campaign, which began as an LNER initiative and now includes partners from the wider rail industry, will see members of station and onboard staff wear a range of badges to encourage people to be kind when travelling by train.
Claire Ansley, customer experience director at LNER, said: "Having seen the impact that anti-social and rude behaviour can have on our customers and colleagues, it was important that we took action.
"Our new range of badges are a simple way for us to support our station and onboard teams whilst out and about - and we’re already seeing that they are generating a lot of positive conversations."
Featuring phrases such as 'I am someone’s mum', the badges have been designed to humanise the wearer and remind people they are more than just a uniform.
In addition to the trial of the badges, LNER is continuing to work with other train companies to explore further ways to encourage more kindness on the railway.
