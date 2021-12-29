A MAN who bit one police officer and claimed he had Covid before coughing in another officer's face has been jailed.

"I'm going to .... damage you when I get you," Mark Anthony Murtagh, 32, told the North Yorkshire officers, York Crown Court heard.

They were trying to arrest him for assaulting a shopworker after throwing racial insults at him.

The first time he was due to appear before the court for sentencing, Murtagh was refused entry into the building because he had been drinking, and urinated on the court's wall.

His barrister Vincent Blake-Barnard said he hadn't intended any disrespect to the court, he had just been desperate to go to the toilet.

Murtagh realised he shouldn't have urinated where he had and apologised, said the barrister.

Murtagh, of Findon Terrace, Bradford, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting emergency workers and one of racial assault.

He was jailed for 14 months.

Muneeb Akram, prosecuting, said a security guard at Sainsbury's supermarket in Wetherby Road, Harrogate, became suspicious of Murtagh when he had entered the shop during the afternoon of September 10, 2020, and started following him.

Murtagh objected, insulting him racially and telling him to "go back to your own country".

The shopworker took out his phone to call the police and Murtagh hit it out of his hand.

The security guard was not injured in the incident.

Police arrived 15 minutes later and Murtagh was aggressive towards them, refusing to give his name and address.

His behaviour got worse, despite two warnings from the officers and they started arresting him.

Murtagh claimed he had Covid and coughed directly in the second officer's face. Some of his spittle landed on her face.

"It was clearly intended to cause fear of disease transmission," said the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris.

Mr Akram said Murtagh continued to struggle even after the police had put him on the floor.

He tried to bite the first officer's leg and when that failed bit his arm, leaving puncture wounds.

Murtagh was finally subdued with incapacitating gas.

He has 43 previous convictions, many for drink-related offences.

Mr Blake-Barnard said the reason for Murtagh's actions in the supermarket was : "His anxiety and his depression has triggered his poor decision making process."

He had over-reacted when he realised the security guard was following him.

"He fully accepts his behaviour was abhorrent," he said.

Murtagh had had a drink problem in the past.

But since he had formed his current relationship, his partner had "kept him very much on the straight and narrow," said the defence barrister.

He had been making good progress on a community order imposed a month after the supermarket incident.